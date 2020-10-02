Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes just dropped the new music that fans were waiting for. And they can't get enough of it. Yesterday the singer teased with a trailer for the upcoming song, and today he released the video.

Titled Wonder, the song is a powerful love ballad. The lyrics of the song go, "Right before I close my eyes / The only thing that's on my mind / Been dreaming that you feel it too / I wonder what it's like to be loved by you." In the video Shawn is riding a train amidst a picturesque landscape, wandering into a forest, and then crooning on the cliff's edge in the rain.



The song is the title track of his upcoming album of the same name. The album is expected to release on December 4. The singer announced the album with a handwritten note on social media that said:

"I've missed you all so much! I know it's been a really scary year for everyone so I'm sending buckets of love to all of you,... (Wonder) is a piece of me that has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I've ever been."

Watch the video here:



