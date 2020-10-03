Bollywood composer and singer Vipin Patwa went through a personal loss when he lost his father a month back on September 3. As a tribute to his late father, he just recomposed a devotional song of his titled Pukara. Written by Dr Sagar, and composed and sung by Vipin himself, Pukara used to be Vipin's dad's favourite song.

“My father was very fond of listening to bhajans and he would keep listening to Pukara in his last days. So, I wanted to dedicate this song to my father in the most beautiful way possible by sharing it with everyone,” says Vipin.

Bollywood composer Vipin Patwa

The musician, who has composed songs for films like Housefull 4, De De Pyaar De, Daas Dev and more has recently been venturing into Independent music. Some of his upcoming works will be seen in The Girl On The Train and the film Nikamma.

Bollywood composer Vipin Patwa

He has also been very busy working parallelly on independent projects and last month he shot for a song in Punjab and learnt Bhojpuri for an upcoming project. About ten of his songs are in the pipeline.

Over the years Vipin Patwa has had some hit numbers with renowned singers like Atif Aslam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh among others.

Click below to listen to the song: