Eddie Van Halen, the legendary guitarist, died on Tuesday following a long battle with cancer. The news was made public by his son, Wolf Van Halen.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop," Wolf Van Halen wrote in a message on Twitter with a picture of the rockstar who was 65.

Following the news of his demise messages and tributes have poured in from across the music industry.

Musician John Mayer took to Instagram to share his tribute. He wrote, "Eddie Van Halen was a guitar superhero. A true virtuoso. A stunningly good musician and composer. Looking up to him as a young kid was one of the driving forces in my needing to pick up a guitar. I was so blown away watching him exert such control and expression over his instrument. Learning to play the guitar taught me so many things, but still absolutely nothing about how to play like Eddie Van Halen. And for that reason, I never stopped watching him in adolescent awe and wonder, and I promise you I never will. So very sad to learn of his passing. My love to his family, his bandmates, his friends and his crew. EVH FOREVER."

Recalling a time that Van Halen open for Black Sabbath in 1978, Ozzy Osbourne said, ". @EddieVanHalen was one of the nicest guys I ever worked with and we shared so many laughs together. His influence on music and especially the guitar has been immeasurable. He was an absolute legend. Eddie, I’ll see you on the other side, my friend. Love, Ozzy."

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello shared a video of the legend's World TOur from 1978 and wrote, "Apex talent. An unparalleled titan in the annals of rock n roll. One of the greatest musicians in the history of mankind. Rest In Peace, King Edward"

“Can’t believe Eddie Van Halen died,” Pearl Jam's Mike McCready wrote, next to a photo of himself with Van Halen. “I saw them on the VH2, Women and Children First, Fair Warning, and Diver Down tours. Also when they came back with [David Lee Roth]. I started playing guitar about a year after Van Halen I came out. It sounded like Eddie was from another planet and the energy from Van Halen was undeniable. Amazing songs too. ‘Romeo Delight,’ ‘On Fire,’ ‘Unchained,’ ‘Mean Street,’ ‘DOA,’ ‘Light Up the Sky,’ ‘Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love,’ ‘Eruption,’ ‘Atomic Punk,’ ‘Everybody Wants Some,’ on and on I can go…”

McCready added, “Tim Dijulio and I would skip school and wait in line all day for Van Halen back in the day. Eddie was like Mozart for guitar. Changed everything and he played with Soul. RIP EVH.”

Keith Urban shared a pic og Eddie along with his tribute that read," Just heard the news of Eddie Van Halen’s passing ..... this hit me hard. There are lots of great guitar players in the world, but VERY few true innovators. Players who seem to have arrived from a far distant planet, and who bring a completely new color to the rainbow. Eddie Van Halen was this and so much more. Even without the finger tapping, you hd a player with extraordinary touch, tone and a rhythmic pocket and bounce that floated like Ali in the ring."

He added," He was a master of complex solos that spoke to non musicians...THAT IS HARD TO DO. The reason was the exquisite melody in is heart, and the joy in his soul of playing FOR people - and it came through like a ray of sun we ALL felt. I say a prayer today for his family and friends. - and from players like me, all over the world who never got to me him, I say THANK YOU EDDIE. WE LOVE YOU!!!!!"

Born in the Netherlands and raised in California, Eddie Van Halen founded the rock group, Van Halen with his older brother Alex in the 1972. Credited with restoring hard rock to the forefront of the music scene, the band quickly earned a growing fan base across the world.

The group’s classic hits include Runnin’ with the Devil, and the legendary Eruption.

Van Halen has sold more than 75 million albums and has more number one hits on the mainstream US rock chart than any other artist, according to the band’s label.