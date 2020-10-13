Elton John’s Regimental Sgt. Zippo, a previously unheard track recorded in 1968, will finally be released on an eight-disc collection Elton: Jewel Box.

The song was released on YouTube earlier this week. Titled Regimental Sgt. Zippo, the track was the title track to Elton's unreleased debut album. Accompanied by an animated video, the track captures Elton and Bernie in full 60s psychedelic mode. Recorded and produced at the DJM studios, the same building that housed the Beatles' publishing company, Northern Songs, the song is an affectionate nod to Sgt Pepper and the era.

The Elton: Jewel Box that will release on November 13, will also feature songs like Les Aveux, Stone’s Throw from Hurtin, (Gotta Get A) Meal Ticket, a demo of Sing Me No Sad Songs and Snow Queen.

The eight-disc collection begins with John’s 1965 work in his early band Bluesology and goes all the way to his Academy Award-winning song (I’m Gonna) Love Me from the soundtrack of his 2019 biopic Rocketman. There are 148 songs in total and several of them have never been released or even bootlegged prior to this box.