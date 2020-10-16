Shahrukh Khan, the owner of IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders launched a new fan anthem last evening.



Teasing fans with the teaser of Laphao! on the social media, the Badasah of Bollywood captioned the post as ‘Tu Fan Nahi Toofan Hai, KKR ki Jaan Hai.’



The anthem is picturised on an animated video where the players are seen in action in their signature purple and gold jersey, on the cricket ground.



The equally groovy song Laphao which means jump in Bengali urges fans to raise the spirit of their home team from their homes. "Come and Laphao with me and KKR on a fan anthem made for you, by you," wrote SRK who has been standing with the team and supporting them at various venues in Dubai.

The original anthem of KKR has been Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re on which even SRK has danced.



