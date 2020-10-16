Justin Bieber is getting real about his past as a tween pop star in the new song Lonely. In what may just be one of his most personal songs yet, Justin Bieber is offering fans a peek into his vulnerable childhood and living through some tough and trying times in the media glare.

The just-released track, produced by Benny Blanco, takes an unfiltered look at Bieber's early career — and his struggles along the way. The emotional ballad doesn't hold back, with lyrics like: "What if you had it all, but nobody to call? Maybe then you'd know me. 'Cause I've had everything but no one's listening, and that's just f***ing lonely. I'm so lonely."

Sharing the song, Bieber said, “#Lonely is out now with @itsbennyblanco. To be honest the song is hard for me to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters. I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that’s why I believe this song is so powerful.”

Watch the video here:

