International pop sensation Demi Lovato and DJ Marshmello are collaborating with Indian artists the Lost Stories duo Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi. Sharing the news via social media, the Lost Stories duo put out a photo with Demi Lovato and Marshmello.



The duo captioned the image: “Enough hints // this one is not for your ears. It’s for your soul. New next week!”

Demi and Marshmello recently collaborated on the song, OK Not To Be OK. However, this collaboration marks the singer's first collaboration with Indian musicians. DJ Marshmello has previously collaborated with artists like Pritam Chakraborty, for Biba in which Bollywood veteran Shah Rukh Khan also made an appearance.

The song is set to premiere sometime next week.



