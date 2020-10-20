Remo D’Souza launched the teaser of his much-awaited single Saaton Janam starring choreographers Shakti Mohan and Salman Yusuf Khan and it promises to be a treat to the eyes and the ears.

The Bollywood choreographer who has been sharing fun videos of him along with the two leading actors of the single on his Instagram profile called the duo his favourites.

Remo gets on board two ace dancers of Bollywood and one can expect some captivating choreography laced with romance. “A dream come true”, that’s how Shakti Mohan captioned it on her Instagram profile. She added. “Such a blessed and beautiful life to be working with a soul like you sir,” referring to Remo.

The song has been written and composed by Ishaan Khan who has also sung the song along with Shambhavi Thakur. Shakti and Salman's moves have been choreographed by Rahul Shetty.