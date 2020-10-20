Earlier this month Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa had shared a picture from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show hinting on a collaboration. The excitement that has been brewing up on social media culminated into a super groovy and futuristic love song by the two talented artistes, which was dropped today.

While Nora, the Canadian dancer, brings her effortless moves to the song, singer Guru Randhawa brings his singing flare to Naach Meri Raani. The foot-tapping number also has singer Nikitha Gandhi lending her voice to the song. Bollywood’s favourite choreographer Bosco has designed the duo’s moves and we can’t help getting influenced by it.

Tanishk Bagchi has done a flawless job with the lyricist and he is also the man behind the infectious beats. The song is released by T-Series.