Singer Altaf Raja is back. The Tum To Thehre Pardesi singer who has been busy with live performances globally, apart from composing shayaris on his YouTube channel, marks his return to with singer and composer Payal Dev, who has delivered back to back hits in the past few months. We spoke with Dev and Raja and find out more about Ae Sanam.

How did this collaboration happen?

Altaf: Aditya Dev, music arranger of this song called me saying that Payal Dev had composed a song keeping me in mind and also, he sent me the scratch of the song. As soon as I heard the song, I know I had to do it.

Payal: I've always been a fan of Altaf Ji's music and had composed the melody keeping him in mind. We were fortunate that he liked the melody and agreed to lend his vocals on it.

Ae Sanam is a song that I am personally fond of, as the voice to this song is given by legendary Altaf Raja. This project is like a dream come true moment for me and my team. We recorded the song during lockdown with all necessary precautions in the studio.

Payal Dev

Both of you have your own style. How was it blending the two styles?

Altaf: As I got to know that Payal too believes that the song has to be melodious to become a chartbuster, I had to get on board. Payal is one of the finest composers and she is a very promising one. So, it was a great experience working with her.

Payal: Yes, Altaf ji has his own style and I have my own but whenever I compose, I think about the singer whoever is going to sing it. I made the composition in tandem with his style. I had such a great experience and I hope I will collaborate with some more artiste very soon. We have tried to keep the vibe of 90’s into the song.

Tell us more about the song.

Altaf: The lyrics of Ae Sanamm is penned by Kunal Vermaa and he has introduced such beautiful words to the song. Aditya Dev gave produced the song with such hard work and dedication while Mudassar Khan has made the song visually appealing. Also, Annsh Shekhawat and Vin Rana have done a great job as well in this music video.

What’s next?

Altaf: Kya Baat Hai? is my upcoming song which will be released in next week on my channel.

Payal: There are some more singles that I'm working on currently in collaboration with another artist. I'm trying to explore different genres as a composer and work better than before.