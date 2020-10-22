Mumbai-based singer-composer Vivek Verma who made everyone dance to Kheech Meri Photo, sung by Darshan Raval, is striving to reach his full potential through hard work and dedication. The Indie music artiste has already worked in many Bollywood films including Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Khiladi 786 and Action Jackson, and he recently dropped his third single Sohneya. The song has a soothing melody and arresting lyrics. Let’s hear it from Verma. Excerpts:

This is your third single. How have you grown as an artiste?

Well, it's a complete Journey where an artiste keeps on learning with every project. From being a live performer to turning into a studio artiste I have learned a lot and have been lucky enough to grab things from my gurus and mentors from the industry. However, I am not satisfied with my work as I believe that I am on a journey to explore my full potential. And I think I am on the right path.



Tell us about Sohneya and its music.

I happen to hum Sohneya's melody, back in 2016, to my buddy Sagar Bhatia, who is a well-known guitarist. Sagar also has a great hold on lyrics, so he instantly wrote the first verse of the song. I sang it and at that moment I decided to take it forward, but somehow never got time to complete it. Finally, I could complete the song and release it.



How was it working with Nasiban Nisha in the video?

It was fun working with Nasiban Nisha. She is very serious towards her work and is supportive too.



What’s next?

I am currently working on three different numbers and trying something out of my comfort zone, like EDM. Also, I am totally focused right now on Indie music apart from working for Himesh ji, as my roots are connected with him.