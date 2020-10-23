Bollywood singer Amit Trivedi who made his debut with the film Aamir in 2008 and build his musical trajectory with soundscapes that ranges from classical to fusion and even rock is now leaning towards trance. And his latest release, a Dussehra special with singer Shilpa Rao, is all about that.

Raavan continues Trivedi’s quest for trance that the music director and lyricist started earlier this month. The Mumbai-based artiste had already released Karle Trip and an album - Songs of Trance. Trivedi has found his own expression of trance and just like in the earlier releases in Raavan too you will find hypnotic beats coupled with striking lyrics and Rao’s voice makes it’s a complete package. The video too is captivating with a fine sketch of Raavan ruling the screen.

Trivedi who has won the National Film Award for Best Music Director in 2010, has sung chartbuster songs like Keh Ke Lunga from Gangs of Wasseypur 1, Zinda and Manmarziyaan from Lootera and many others.