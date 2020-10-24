A still from the music video of Jadi Buti

Bass-master Nucleya has fulfilled his dream of collaborating with Jamaican-American EDM trio Major Lazer with their latest release, Jadi Buti.

Featuring Nucleya's signature vibes and Major Lazer's sharp sounds, the song has fiery vocals by Rashmeet Kaur, the winner of the reality TV show The Remix, where Nucleya was a judge.

Major Lazer first came into the collective consciousness of Indian music fans when they released his superhit song Lean On, the music video of which was shot in India.

They are also popular for another hit song called Light It Up, in collaboration with Nyla and Fuse ODG.

Watch the video of Jadi Buti below: