MTV Sound Trippin, which is back after a hiatus of seven years, will see Ankur Tewari travelling across four cities in India to explore raw and unique sounds

Composer Ankur Tewari is all set to debut as a host on the small screen with the third edition of MTV Sound Trippin.

"I have always believed that art enables you to bend things most people see as a straight line. That's exactly what I get to do in the show by exploring unexplored sounds and creating music out of elements that don't fit the routine," Tewari said.

"As a musician, there couldn't have been a more thrilling journey for me to visit the varying cultures that co-exist in India and delve into the sounds they call their own. From the sounds of the sea waves to that of seat belts, this collaboration has left me with countless stories to drive back home," he added.

Following a hiatus of seven years, the show MTV Sound Trippin will be back with Tewari travelling across four cities in India to explore raw and unique sounds. Over four episodes, the show will take viewers to Goa, Uttarakhand, Mumbai and Jodhpur. The show will premiere on October 30.