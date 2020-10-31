Bengaluru-based Tamish Pulappadi is only 17 years old, but the musician has a new five-track EP Reflection under his belt. "I wrote these songs when I was 15 and released it when I was 16," he tells us. Songs on the instrumental EP include Smooth Love, Antigravity and Hummingbird. The artiste tells us more about his debut offering, his music and inspirations in a quick chat:



Tell us about the themes in your EP.

The EP has an overall energetic yet soothing theme to it. Being an instrumental EP, I really tried my best to convey the emotions of exuberance through the guitar lines. I focused on bringing the ideas I had in my head onto the guitar, making sure the tracks had a cohesive flow and would be an enjoyable listen.

What genre of music would you say your sound falls under?

Through my journey with guitar I learnt and covered songs over a plethora of genres and I would say that I draw inspiration from each style of music that I learn. The EP falls under the prog rock genre but it has influences of blues artists like Jimi Hendrix for his almost piano like playing style, rock icons like Steve Vai and John Petrucci with their fast paced guitar licks, modern prog artists such as Plini and Owane for their current sound as well as a hint of pop in the production of the tracks and the elements used.

Who are your inspirations?

It would be really hard for me to pick one specific inspiration because I like to experiment with a lot of different styles of music, but I got my start on guitar with Guns N’ Roses and other classic rock artists such as Jimi Hendrix and the band AC/DC to name a few. From there I progressed to more complex styles of guitar playing, getting really into 80s rock guitar instrumental artists, heavily influenced by Steve Vai and John Petrucci. Currently my top two are Guthrie Govan, and Plini for their unique sound, amazing technique, and astonishing musical ability.

