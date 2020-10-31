Stay Up All Night, GWS and Cartel Madras

Malayalam hip-hop and Tamil trap come together in this new collaboration between GWS and Cartel Madras. GWS is Malayali rapper Glen Koshy George, while the hip-hop duo Cartel Madras is made up of sisters Priya "Contra" Ramesh and Bhagya "Eboshi" Ramesh. Titled Stay Up All Night, the trap number is a love letter to late nights.

Punya Paap, DIVINE

Rapper Vivian Fernandes, better known to fans as DIVINE, drops the title track of his upcoming sophomore album, Punya Paap. The hip-hop track is a personal number that talks about the rapper's relationship with his family, god and music, but also all the sins and vices in his life.



Mehfil-E-HipHop, Inc Ink

Inc Ink, a record label created by Ranveer Singh, releases a new music video in Indian Sign Language in a pledge to support the deaf community of India. Titled Mehfil-E-HipHop, the track is produced by Anushka Manchanda and features rappers Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire, SlowCheeta and Devil the Rhymer. The song has a message of unity and inclusivity.



Paperboats, Flying Shoe

Singer-songwriter Omkar Potdar makes indie music under the stage name Flying Shoe. The musician releases the title track of his debut EP Paperboats. The soft and dreamy number is complemented by the singer’s sensitive vocals and floating melodies.

Zaiavli, Jayhaan

Jayhaan is a Mumbai-based producer who dabbles in old school hip-hop and trap. His latest and debut EP is called Zaiavli, and features collaborations with rappers such as MC Azad, Darpan, and Prasad Gaitonde. The EP is a mix of hip-hop, contemporary beats and dance music.

Jadi Buti, Nucelya and Major Lazer

India’s premier bass music artiste Nucelya collaborates with global dance music act, Major Lazer for the track Jadi Buti. The song, that’s part of the Jamaican-American trio’s upcoming album, Music Is The Weapon, is a fun and cheeky track that’s an ode to Bollywood music.



Available on online streaming platforms

