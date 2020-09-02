Playback singer and composer Payal Dev is back with a new track and with Dil Chahte Ho the mellifluous singer will overwhelm you with emotions. The soft romantic number has a melancholic melody and Payal has collaborated with Jubin Nautiyal again for the song that has been penned by A M Turaz. Here, Payal talks about what keeps her motivated, experimenting with new sounds and more. Excerpts:

You are on a roll! Genda Phool, Baarish and now Dil Chahte Ho. What keeps you motivated?

I'm glad we are getting such a good response for all these songs. This really keeps me motivated. Also trying something new each time motivates me; to be more unique than the last one.

Tell us more about the new song.

Dil Chahte Ho is a song that talks about love, sacrifice and heartache. The lyrics reflect the emotion of sacrifice in love. It's very well directed the video and I want to thank my team for the brilliant work. I am really happy that people are liking Dil Chahte Ho and it's getting lots and lots of love. After Tum Hi Aana, I wanted to try something different in Jubin's voice. I always want to experiment with new soundscapes.

How was it collaboration with Jubin?

Collaboration with Jubin is very special to me because he is such an amazing singer. He is very talented and he catches the tune very fast and that makes recording smooth. It's very important for any singer to understand the music composer's emotion for that particular song and Jubin does that with elan. He is one of the best singers in the industry right now and is like family to me.

What are your plans for Sept?

For September we are working on new releases. However, honestly, nothing is fixed yet because sometimes we don't fix anything and it just happens. Songs like Genda Phool and Dil Chahte Ho just happened suddenly. I do have a very interesting single coming very soon, though.