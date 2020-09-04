Singer Shaan is back with a foot-tapping Bengali number China. The Bhool Ja singer launched the song over a fun zoom chat in the presence of his team including real-life couple and Tollywood stars Trina Saha and Neel Bhattacharya, who are featured in the video. Shaan who defies his age and who believes he has a Peter Pan syndrome also features in the track and is set to surprise his fans with his next song where he, 47, is playing a sniper. Plus, he will be releasing a new version of his 2009 hit song Tanha Dil. Read on...

What was on your mind when you were making China.

When I made the song, I realised that it needs a young face who is more relatable. Though I am young at heart, shobay to jane boyosh hoyeche (everyone knows I am ageing) (laughs), so we roped in these two fresh faces - Trina and Neel. They are also real-life couple so it made the video more relatable. I have been wanting to release a commercial song for a long time but didn’t want to make something that will depress the listeners. In this pandemic, we need something fun and happy. Also, the song is a pun on China, the country. The Bengali word China, which means don’t want, helped me make a socio-political statement in a subtle way. So, if you listen to the lyrics carefully you will relate to things we don’t want with China.

Though the song is in Bengali it will connect with the millennials. We wanted to keep a catchy beat and even if you are not Bengali you will understand it because the conversation on the screen is in English and it’s all about emojis and GIFs. They have also used my previous song’s GIFs which makes the video more fun.

You also have a hook step in the song…

It’s a friend and choreographer Mehul Gadani who created it for me. I realised we should have a hook step since it’s got a dance vibe.

What’s next after China?

Fans can expect a lot of new songs in the coming months. I am doing a new version of Tanha Dil and Salim Merchant is producing the song. This version has a fresh tune and will take up the issue of mental health. It’s more like an awareness project and will be released in October. Before that I am putting another fun song on my birthday (September 30) called Sniper; a fun Punjabi song where I am playing a gangster.