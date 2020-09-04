American rapper and singer Solána Imani Rowe better known as SZA has released new music after a long break. The song is titled Hit Differently and also features rapper Ty Dolla $ign. The song comes after SZA had revealed that she had a "hostile" relationship with Top Dawg Entertainment (record label) CEO, Punch and that resulted in album release delays.

The video has been directed by SZA herself and sees her dancing in a parking lot. SZA's debut album was released in October 2012, See.SZA.Run, which she then followed up with her second EP, S, in April 2013. Her album Ctrl, was released on June 9, 2017, and it bagged nominations for four Grammy Awards, while SZA was nominated for Best New Artist at the 60th annual ceremony.

Watch the video here:



