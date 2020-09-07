Those waiting for the release date of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli got a double treat today. The makers not just shared the release date but also dropped a song where the leads are looking stunning.

The Vishal-Shekhar song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi has an upbeat tempo and has been choreographed by the Caesar Gonsalves. The song is definitely going to raise the temperature of the dance floor and become a favourite party song

.

Directed by Maqbool Khan and jointly produced by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra, the film is releasing on October 2 on Zee Plex.