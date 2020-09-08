Homegrown independent artiste Subhashish Bhowmick has worked with several bands as a lead vocalist and composer for many years. His official YouTube Channel has witnessed several of his original compositions that have won hearts. The city talent is now set to release his new song Bhule Jabe, a melodious fusion of rhythm and emotions. Excerpts:

What was the idea behind creating Bhule Jabe?

I wanted to create something that revolves around the emotion of love and something that would make people feel good and happy. Bhule Jabe is a simple song of love in these modern times. It’s about how we can lead a simple and happy life by embracing love.

Tell us more about the music of Bhule Jabe.

Bhule Jabe has very soothing music which has been planned around simple piano compositions in almost a slow ballad type. The tune will make you hum to the song instantly.

Which song would you describe as your best work till now?

It’s difficult to choose one but if I am asked to then I think I will go with my song Somoye. It can be considered as the best work as per the responses of the public.

What’s next?

The lockdown has given us artistes ample time to reflect and work on our craft. I also have plans to release more music in the coming month and the next original will be Hothath Kore. I am sure the listeners will love it as well.