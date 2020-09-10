Recently, Korean pop giant BTS’ new song Dynamite made it to the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The South Korean band’s fans (popularly known as ARMY) caused a massive uproar on Twitter to celebrate this tremendous success.

Since the release of the Billboard chart on August 31, up to September 2, the song Dynamite was Tweeted about over 46 million times! Conversations were around keywords like BTS, 방탄소년단, Dynamite, #BTS, #Dynamite, and @BTS_twt - the official account of BTS.

A total of 257 million Tweets were generated from when the single album’s title Dynamite was first released onin the past month. These Tweets included keywords like BTS, Dynamite, #BTS, #BTSARMY, #BTS_Dynamite, #Dynamite, and the official BTS accounts - @BTS_twt and @bts_bighit.

After the Billboard Hot 100 win, the seven-member band Tweeted a thank-you message for their ARMY. This Tweet reached over 6 million views, 2,122,000 Likes, and 810,000 Retweets.



Ahead of the release of the Dynamite video, Twitter had also launched a custom emoji campaign. The emoji, which could be activated with the hashtag #BTS_Dynamite



In India, the song Dynamite has been receiving immense love from K-pop lovers and BTS’s Indian ARMY, also known as #Desimys. The upbeat track has also got Bollywood grooving to it. Known for his smooth moves, actor Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) recently Tweeted a video of himself dancing to the beats of Dynamite. While singer Armaan Malik (@ArmaanMalik22) shared a cover of the song and admitted that it's been stuck in his head.

YeonJeong Kim, Head of Global K-POP & K-Contents Partnership at Twitter said, “Since December 2012, six months before the debut, BTS members have been actively communicating with ARMY around the world through Twitter. When they reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, one of the first things the BTS members did was thanked their fans on Twitter. With the Dynamite emoji, we hope the interactions between the BTS and ARMY were made more enjoyable on Twitter. The Twitter response the BTS was able to generate from users all over the world is truly amazing.”

