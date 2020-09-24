Kumkum Bhagya fame Krishna Kaul and Donal Bhist debuted recently in Photofit Music Company's latest music video Teri Patli Kamar and they are rocking the act every bit.

Donal Bhist is super excited with the response that the music video is garnering and says, “Since the teaser was out I had got so many calls praising the catchy tune of the song. I’m very happy being a part of this song and pretty sure that it will be hummed by all".

Donal Bhist

Mahesh Pujari who has worked as a creative producer on the project says, “It actually took a month to create this song to make it sound massy so that audience should relate to it and now looking at the response I feel all the hard work was worth every bit”.

Kirshna Kaul and Donal Bhist in Teri Patli Kamar

Directed by Tanveer Syed, Teri Patli Kamar has been sung by Yash Wadali and produced by Suresh Bhanushali under the banner of Photofit Music. The crew also includes technology partner Rajiv John, choreographer Tushar Shetty and female costume designer Arjun Kumar label. Actors Sunidhi Chauhan and Saim Khan will also be seen in the video alongside Donal and Krishna.