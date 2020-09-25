​As the music fraternity reels from the shock of SP Balasubrahmanyam's death, fans of the singer are sharing their favourite songs of his,​ both from the Tamil film industry as well as Bollywood. The versatility of the legend can only be understood if one listens to his songs in multiple languages. Here, we pick the top 10 songs of SPB in Tamil and Hindi that glorified romance like nothing else.

Kadhal Rojave

En Kadhale

Mannil Intha Kathal

Kadhalin Deepam

Minnale Nee Vanthathenadi

Kadhaliluum Pennin

Saathian Tune Kya Kiya

Yeh HaseenVadiyan

Tere Mere Beech Mein

Dil Deewana