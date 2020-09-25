The top 10 songs of SPB that defined a generation of love and heartbreak
As the music fraternity reels from the shock of SP Balasubrahmanyam's death, fans of the singer are sharing their favourite songs of his, both from the Tamil film industry as well as Bollywood. The versatility of the legend can only be understood if one listens to his songs in multiple languages. Here, we pick the top 10 songs of SPB in Tamil and Hindi that glorified romance like nothing else.
Kadhal Rojave
En Kadhale
Mannil Intha Kathal
Kadhalin Deepam
Minnale Nee Vanthathenadi
Kadhaliluum Pennin
Saathian Tune Kya Kiya
Yeh HaseenVadiyan
Tere Mere Beech Mein
Dil Deewana