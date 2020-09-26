Afreen Siddiqui who catapulted to fame with the song Nach Kudiye Mere Naal has now partnered with Punjabi-singer Kadir Thind for a groovy number. In Thind’s Safe Side, that is marked by upbeat rhythms, Delhi-based Afreen plays the lead and tricks the singer in the music video. Here, Afreen talks about collaborating with Thind and her dream to participate in Big Boss. Excerpts:

How was it collaborating with Kadir Thind?

Collaboration with Kadir Thind was amazing. I really wanted to work with him for a long time and it was a nice experience working with a talented Punjabi singer like him.

What was it that made you get on board with the singer?

I loved Kadir’s song Gallan Muk Janiyan a lot. It’s still one of my favourite songs. When I got an offer to work with him, I couldn't deny so I said yes because I really wanted to enter into the Punjab industry.

Tell us about your role in the song?

I play the lead in the song and I double-cross the singer in the song. I enjoyed every bit of it.

You had participated in the reality show Skulls and Roses earlier, is there any other reality show that you would wish to be a part of?

It’s my dream to participate in Big Boss. I really want to do that particular reality show because I think I have the capability to stay in the house till the end.