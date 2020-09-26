Actor Afreen Siddiqui collaborates with singer Kadir Thind, wishes to participate in Big Boss
Afreen Siddiqui who catapulted to fame with the song Nach Kudiye Mere Naal has now partnered with Punjabi-singer Kadir Thind for a groovy number. In Thind’s Safe Side, that is marked by upbeat rhythms, Delhi-based Afreen plays the lead and tricks the singer in the music video. Here, Afreen talks about collaborating with Thind and her dream to participate in Big Boss. Excerpts:
How was it collaborating with Kadir Thind?
Collaboration with Kadir Thind was amazing. I really wanted to work with him for a long time and it was a nice experience working with a talented Punjabi singer like him.
What was it that made you get on board with the singer?
I loved Kadir’s song Gallan Muk Janiyan a lot. It’s still one of my favourite songs. When I got an offer to work with him, I couldn't deny so I said yes because I really wanted to enter into the Punjab industry.
Tell us about your role in the song?
I play the lead in the song and I double-cross the singer in the song. I enjoyed every bit of it.
You had participated in the reality show Skulls and Roses earlier, is there any other reality show that you would wish to be a part of?
It’s my dream to participate in Big Boss. I really want to do that particular reality show because I think I have the capability to stay in the house till the end.