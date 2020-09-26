Indie folk band Fleet Foxes has released its new album titled Shore. The band features Robin Pecknold on vocals and guitar, Skyler Skjelset on guitar and mandolin, Casey Wescott on keyboards and mandolin, Christian Wargo on the bass and Morgan Henderson who plays the upright bass, guitar, woodwinds, violin, percussion, saxophone.

The new album Shore, "celebrates life in the face of death," according to frontman Pecknold. The soft and raw album is perfect for the fall season. It has tracks such as A Long Way Past The Past, Wading in Waist-High Water, Going-to-the-Sun Road and Cradling Mother, Cradling Woman. “These new songs helped me through a melancholy stretch,” Pecknold told GQ in an interview, adding, ”I cheered myself up through writing this brighter music, and I found my energy through that.”

Listen to the whole album here:

