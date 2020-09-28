Mika Singh’s original score Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, recreated and dropped recently has created a frenzy once more. The electrifying number from the upcoming film Ginny Weds Sunny starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey also stars rapper Badshah and singer Neha Kakkar in the music video.

Singer and music composer Payal Dev is also part of the latest version of the 1998 Indie-pop hit and the Mumbai-based singer has not just sung Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag but two other songs as well in the Netflix film slated to release on October 9. She has sung LOL, a peppy Punjabi number to which Payal gave a folksy twist, and Fir Chala with Jubin Nautiyal.

Adding a zestful twist to the song keeping the millennials in mind is music composer-turned lyricist Mohsin Shaikh. Talking about the challenge of recreating a popular number Mohsin says, “It was a challenge cracking on the fresh hook line and thoughts of the song while keeping the original flavour in mind. The responsibility is more when a song is recreated. As a lyricist, I made sure that it’s both massy and classy. It’s a foot-tapping dance number so I have made sure that lyrically I maintain that quirkiness. I have given my best as a lyricist since Mika Singh, Badshah and Neha Kakkar were supposed to sing the song. It was a big responsibility for me.”

Mohsin who believes good composition and strong lyrics are the right formulae for a hit song is currently working on Zee Studio’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari starring Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee among others.