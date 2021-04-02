Right from her first performance at the Indian Pro Music League (IPML), singer Purva Mantri has caught the attention and fancy of the audience not just with her stage presence but also with her inimitable sense of style. In fact, she has been compared with Ranveer Singh for her quirky style statements. Whether crooning Govinda in a golden overlay jacket or grabbing eyeballs for wearing a statement nose ring, the performer adds much oomph to her team Mumbai Warriors in the music reality show. Here, she talks about collaborating with Neha Bhasin and being naturally stylish. Excerpts:

Your energy on stage is infectious. How has the journey been so far at the IPML?

IPML has been super amazing till now. The excitement level is altogether different here because it is a one-of-a-kind reality show that provides a big platform to all the artistes out here, whether big or small. Everyone is a team player bringing a different set of strengths. My first league match with Gujarat was amazing because I got to perform with Kailash Kher on his song Teri Deewani and it went viral. My second song was a duet with Shilpa Rao and people loved it since we don’t get to see many female duets here.

Who is a tough competitor and whom would you like to add to your team?

There are so many amazing artistes around. However, I think I need to compete with myself here and learn as much as I can. I would love to have Neha Bhasin since I love her voice and her attitude, but I really want to perform with her and not against her. We will make a great team!

Does that mean we can expect a collaboration in future?

Yes, certainly. It will be a crazy pop girl duet when and if we collaborate someday.

Tell us about your style statement?

My fashion statement is all about being comfortable in whatever I wear. I love colours and pop style and I have always been like this whether on stage or off; at home, during my meetings or during studio visits. I was compared to Ranveer Singh for my funky co-ord set and that’s a big compliment. I am a big fan of Ranveer, I would love to share the stage with him someday.

Any independent music in the making?

Ever since my indie music journey began in 2019, I have released five songs. I will be coming up with an album soon. IPML airs weekends on Zee TV