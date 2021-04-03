American singer and actress Demi Lovato is back with a new album titled Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over. The latest music video from the album, called Dancing With The Devil re-creates the night of her drug overdose in 2018. The 28-year-old was rushed to the hospital in July 2018 as she had suffered from an opioid overdose after being sober for six years. After going through a rehab programme she had tweeted saying, She added that some day she would "tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today."



The result is this song in which she sings “Thought I knew my limit, yeah/I thought that I could quit it, yeah, I thought that I could walk away easily/But here I am, falling down on my knees/Praying for better days to come and wash this pain away/Could you please forgive me?/Lord, I’m so sorry for dancing with the devil.”



The album has collaborations with artistes Ariana Grande, Sam Fischer, Saweetie, and Noah Cyrus. Lovato has also been linked romantically with Noah Cyrus, sister of Miley Cyrus. Lovato also recetly opened up about being sexually abused in the past.



Watch the video for Dancing With The Devil here: