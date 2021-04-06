Closer - A Short Film, directed by Anjali Nayar and starring activist Seema Hari, is a story of one young brown woman -- Karina -- who breaks out of the life expected of her. And adding up to the strong subject of the film is composer Khanvict, who has composed the music video Closer, which is also the penultimate single from his forthcoming EP, Escape which was dropped a few days ago.

The video shot during quarantine, and inspired by the powerful stories coming from black and indigenous communities this summer, the three artists decided to explore how issues of colour and caste affect - and infect - the South Asian community.

In this emotional and evocative piece, the Pakistani-born, Surrey raised producer continues to sculpt soundtracks to a fantasy world where lush strings, deft percussion, and deep bass live in harmony. Inspired equally by Bollywood composer AR Rahman and electronic artists like CloZee and Troyboi (and having just finished 2 official remixes for the former), in ‘Closer’, Khanvict weaves together a traditional Punjabi lyric with his signature style.