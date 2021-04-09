Despite being brought up in an English neighbourhood in the UK, singer-songwriter Preeti’s life has been majorly influenced by Indian music and fashion. And it was her visit to Mumbai that changed her life completely, turning her into the artiste that she is today. In fact, her love and gratitude for the city run so deep that she goes by the denotation, Bombay the Artist.

The budding talent, who uses trap beats and hip hop with an underlying Indianness in her music to showcase her moods, has just come up with Zindagi, a track that pays tribute to the city of Mumbai.

Tell us about Zindagi?

Zindagi is based on my life in Mumbai, which was my breakthrough moment as an artiste. I finally broke free of old structures and found my voice here. The song is about the city giving me a plethora of enriching experiences while at the same time leaving me broken to a point where I had to leave it behind. It’s only when I left the city that I realised how much of an impact it had on me. The city literally consumed me and became a part of who I am today — Bombay the Artist.

Bombay The Artist

How has 2020 changed you as an artiste?

It’s funny but, 2020 is the reason I am an artiste. When life was put on hold, I went back to writing and exploring music. 2020 has taught me to make the most of the time I have and not procrastinate about things.

Is there any track you are currently working on?

I’m currently working on my EPToxic scheduled to be released at the end of 2021. It’s really personal and if you liked my track, Yarriyan, then you will definitely love this EP.

Do you plan to try your luck in Bollywood?

I have grown up on Bollywood music. But I would love to be involved in the writing of lyrics. The song has to have a purpose and mood and a meaningful pattern of lyrics, even if it is a song for the masses.

Bombay The Artist

Any artiste you want to collaborate with?

A.R. Rahman would be up there on the list. It would be a dream to sing to the lyrics of Gulzar and Irshad Kamil.

Which are the music genres that appeal to you the most? Your current playlist?

I listen to a mix of genres, depending on my mood. I prefer Bollywood but mostly RD Burman and Kishore Kumar songs and I listen to a lot of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. I have been hooked to Parking Lot by Boyblanck.

