Singer Jonita Gandhi drops a romantic number and Meherma will transport you to the time you fell in love for the first time. The mellifluous singer collaborates with singer song-writer Samira Koppikar and Shashwat Singh for the song. Hear it from the vivacious singer. Excerpts:

Meherma is a soft romantic number that will connect with the ones in love. Tell us more abt the song?

It’s a very beautiful romantic song and the visuals are reminiscent of young love and take us back to the first time we all fell in love.

How was it collaborating with Samira Koppikar and Shashwat Singh?

Samira Koppikar and Shashwat Singh are very talented friends of mine. Samira and I have been looking to collaborate for a long time so when I received the call from her directly to be part of this song, I was thrilled. The way Shashwat has sung is so romantic!

What’s next?

I’m working on a few independent singles which will be releasing very soon and I’m excited to share them with you all! Stay tuned to my social media accounts (@jonitamusic) to find out more!