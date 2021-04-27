Goldie Sohel's latest song Kareeb, marks his debut as a solo music producer. The artiste who is known for chartbusters like Kinne Saal Baad, Baat Nahi Karni, Dil Da Khayaal and the most recent one Aaj Sajeya, collaborates with Vishal Dadlani, who has sung the peppy number. Written by Kunaal Vermaa, the song stars Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh and will alleviate the gloom out of your life with its upbeat notes. Excerpts from the interview.

What led to the making of Kareeb?

I wanted to make a song in the Pop, Funk, RnB and Disco space as I really love these genres. I

was experimenting with these and in fact composed 'Kareeb' just for fun. Shortly after that, Tarsame sir asked me to make a song for Vishal sir. We sent it to him, he liked the scratch and instantly agreed to do the vocals. It was a great feeling and I'm very glad that he liked it. I've been listening to his music since my school days. So, I'm honoured to have him. This is also my first song as a solo music producer so that makes it even more special. Kunaal Vermaa, who I worked with for 'Kisi Aur Naal', is one of my favourite lyricists. He has written the lyrics beautifully and perfectly portrayed the emotions that I wanted the song to have. Working with brilliant musicians like Ishan Das (guitars), ID Rao (saxophone and brass),

Himanshu Boras (bass guitar) and Manash Borthakur (sound design) have been amazing too.

The track is mixed by Pankaj Borah and mastered by Sunny M.R.

How is it composing for Vishal Dadlani?

When first I got the call to make a song for him I was very excited and nervous as he himself is one of the biggest composers and singers. But I had a really fun experience working on the track. Every time we worked on ‘Kareeb’ together it was a valuable experience.

What’s next?

I’ve recently released a couple of songs like ‘Aaj Sajeya’, ‘Kinne Saalan Baad’ and ‘Behaal’ with

Harshdeep Kaur to name a few. So, 2021 has already been amazing and now it’s ‘Kareeb’ with Vishal sir. There isn’t anything else planned as such after this, but who knows there might be a surprise. I’ll definitely update through my Instagram about it if something comes up.