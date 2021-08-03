Singer-songwriter Nitin Gupta is set to release his new single, Ishq Nibhava, on August 6

Singer-songwriter Nitin Gupta is ready to drop his new song, Ishq Nibhava. Starring popular TV actors Shakti Arora and Divya Agarwal, this is a romantic number. The Uttarakhand-born Nitin who shot to fame with the song Royee Jande Naina from the film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda, collaborates with singer Rupali Jagga for Ishq Nibhava.

He tells us, “Ishq Nibhava is a sad, romantic number that is very relatable at this point in time. It’s about love and the struggle in the times of the pandemic. The music is soothing just like Royee Jande Naina and collaborating with Rupali Jagga was amazing. She is a phenomenal singer and a wonderful co-artist to work with. She just nailed the song with her presence”.

Ishq Nibhava poster

Nitin’s brother Nitish, a lyricist is also part of the song and this is their second collaboration. Their first project was Mera Balam starring actor Rohan Mehra. Talking about collaborating with the two TV stars, Nitin says, “We needed someone who could effortlessly justify the theme of the song without saying much and we zeroed in on Shakti and Divya".

Post Ishq Nibhava, Nitin intends to drop a few solos and collaborative projects, including one with Punjabi artiste Deep Money.