Badshah drops Bachpan Ka Pyaar with 10-year-old Internet sensation, Sachdev

Rapper Badshah just dropped the track Bachpan Ka Pyaar with Chattisgarh boy Sachdev Dirdo, after teasing us for over a week. The music video, directed by B2gether Pros, also features singer Aastha Gill and Rico in a fun avatar. While the original music was created by Mayur Nadiya, the new version is composed by Hiten and the lyrics of this new version have been written by Badshah.

Speaking about the release, Badshah, whose last hit was Paani Paani featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, offers, “Bachpan ka Pyaar is going to be a humungous celebration of the power of social media in the current times. Aastha, Rico and I are extremely excited to present the biggest hero amongst us, Sahdev. It’s endearing to watch and present Sahdev in this music video, and I hope the song receives the same love as its teaser”.

Sachdev caught the attention of the mass with his raw version of the song on social media which was later recognised by the Chattisgarh government as well. In the video, Sachdev is seen shaking his legs with the trio to the beats of the infectious music.