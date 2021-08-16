Uttarakhand's Pawandeep Rajan wins Indian Idol 12

Uttarakhand's Pawandeep Rajan has become the winner of Indian Idol Season 12. Alongside the trophy, he also took home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire.



After winning the title, a beaming Pawandeep told media that every artiste needs a platform like Indian Idol where they can showcase their talent to the world.

"Being a part of Indian Idol Season 12 was a dream come true and then being a part of the top six was wonderful, but winning the title is just unbelievable. I still feel like I'm dreaming and cannot come to terms with reality. It's still sinking in. This is such a big honour for me. I'd like to thank all my fans and the viewers who have voted for me and made me win this honourable title," IANS quoted him as saying.



The young singer had garnered a lot of praise during the show for being focused. Recalling the day when it all began, his audition, he said, "I was so scared that I was shivering while performing. Backstage, I was thinking, 'Will I even get selected?'. But I cleared the audition and from there reaching up to this level is a great feeling."



From the finalists, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were declared the first and second runner-up, respectively, and were awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each. The third and the fourth runners-up, Mohammad Danish and Nihal Tauro got a cheque of Rs 3 lakh each.