THEMXXNLIGHT and Wiz Khalifa are back with a new club banger

R&B/pop duo THEMXXNLIGHT is back with a club banger, Naughty or Nice, in collaboration with hip-hop heavyweight Wiz Khalifa. The latest drop, with buoyant beats and a scintillating video, is their sixth collab and the twin brothers of the outfit, popular as Luv (Krish Chandani) and Kush (Akash Chandani), assure us that it certainly isn’t their last. The duo talks about the partnership with the Khalifa and their new music. Excerpts.

How is the collaboration with Wiz Khalifa different this time?

This one is definitely the most treasured track that we have worked together on. The earlier releases were all our features on Wiz’s projects while this is our first release featuring Wiz in our song. And we released a crazy music video for the song with Wiz in the video, which is a first for us.

Tell us more about the soundscape of Naughty or Nice.

The goal was to create a trippy and unique vibe, yet mainstream enough so that the mass audience could get hooked. Sledgren’s production really turned the track into a club banger. The song feels like a movie and we wanted the video to portray that as well. Naughty or Nice is an upbeat, energetic and smooth masterpiece that you can listen to in a nightclub, party or even while driving or chilling with friends. It’s an extremely catchy song that takes the listener on a journey. The lyrics are like a story and the listener can imagine and visualise everything we are singing about.

THEMXNLIGHT

How has Luv and Kush’s music partnership evolved over the years?

As twins, we have always been very close. We have pretty much participated together in almost every activity our entire lives! So, we naturally have that tight bond, which makes the music-making process very smooth. Our individual sounds have also developed over time and our fans are starting to realise the differences.

Are there any more collabs with Wiz Khalifa on the cards?

We have tons of unreleased tracks with Wiz. Just a matter of time before the world can hear those.

What‘s next?

We are really looking forward to dropping our album in 2022, as well as other hit collabs with artistes including Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, Roy Woods, DJ Snake, TM88 and Kirko Bangz. Naughty or Nice is now streaming on all major audio platforms.