Nucleya composes an anthem to celebrate Money Heist's last and final season

EDM artiste Nucleya has composed anthem 'Jaldi Aao' to celebrate the fifth and final season of Netflix show, Money Heist.

Jaldi Aao is a funky recreation of the iconic Bella Ciao. Talking about the anthem, Nucleya shares, "I'm a huge fan of Money Heist so working on this anthem was super fun. As someone who loves the series, the song expresses what I and all other fans are feeling."



The song, composed by Nucleya, features celebrity fans including Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati, Hardik Pandya, Vikrant Massey and Shruti Haasan.



"Shooting the video was such an amazing experience and all the great artistes who are featured in it have made it come to life. The song is peppy and in multiple languages, truly celebrating the spirit of fans who are spread across the nation. Lastly, all I can say is - Money Heist Jaldi Aao," added the musician.

The fifth season of the series will release in two volumes, September 3 and December 3, on Netflix.



(with inputs from IANS)