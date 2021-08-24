Singer Yasser Desai excited about his latest song Rang Dariya that features Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi

Yasser Desai’s new song Rang Dariya from the film Chehre is out and the singer is happy that it features Emraan Hashmi. The romantic number with soothing Sufi notes has all the elements to become a hit love song that also stars Krystle D’Souza. Talking about it, Dessai who was part of the song since its inception says, “I didn’t know that the song was going to be used for the film featuring Emraan Hashmi. However, it was a pleasant and exciting surprise for me.”

Yasser says Emraan has been a key factor for songs such as Aapki Kashish, Bheeghe Honth Tere, Ishq Sufiyaana becoming big hits. “He (Emraan) has this magical effect on the audience and we are all aware of it. His songs in the past have broken records and we expect Rang Dariya to have the same effect too. Emraan observes music keenly and his sense of music is far better than any other actor,” offers Yasser whose favourite Hashmi numbers are Tujhe Sochta Hoon and Zara Si Dil Mein.

Yasser who is known for his romantic numbers says Sufi notes are quite challenging for him. Explaining he says, “Yes, I am more comfortable singing romantic songs but when Sufi comes into the picture, it challenges me. That’s the reason the song sounds so fresh. It is not a conventional romantic number.”

