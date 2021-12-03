Singer-composer Chhavi Sodhani talks about her latest fun release, Kursi Bin Table

In the hindsight, artiste Chhavi Sodhani feels that she started off as a musician very late in life. “I have been writing and composing since I was in school but never took the plunge. I happened to share my music with Artist Originals only in 2019 and much to any artist's delight, I got signed on to release a few songs with the label. For me, I would say my start has been a dream and a rather seamless one and I want to take it ahead consistently with all honesty, integrity and passion,” she tells us.

Within this short span of two years, Chhavi has managed to release four singles including Jaag, Banna Re, Yakeen, and her latest release, Kursi Bin Table is a fun romantic track. We talk to the spunky crooner about the fun, romantic number that celebrates soulmates.

Four releases in two years and all of them resonate with the listeners, how do you feel?

I truly feel grateful. All four songs are starkly different from each other but each one is special and evokes a different emotion. Banna Re is a quirky folk number and an extension of a popular Marwari wedding song. Jaag is a unique blend of music with spoken word poetry which urges people to unapologetically chase their dreams. Yakeen is a salutation to all the path-breaking women of today. And finally, my recent release, Kursi Bin Table, is a fun romantic number that celebrates ideal matches.

Chhavi Sodhani

What inspired Kursi Bin Table?

Objects that work in tandem inspired Kursi Bin Table. Like a lock to a key, and a boat to the sea, we all seek like-minded partners and Kursi Bin Table is an ode to such love stories.

I remember attending a wedding of my very close friends who had been childhood sweethearts. I was playing some chords on the keys and started humming this tune and simultaneously was scribbling some lines. The process was quite organic and in a couple of hours, I had written both verses of the song and had the basic outline of the composition ready. The final draft also remains unchanged from the initial idea.

What inspires you?

The art of capturing human emotions in form of music, dance, cinema or any art for that matter is very desirable for any artiste. Real human stories deeply inspire my music and every little thing about the world we live in is hugely inspiring.

Chhavi Sodhani

Any plan for Bollywood playback or composing?

I have been composing music for short films, jingles, and other projects. In 2019, I won an award for the short film, Yaman at the LA LGBT International Film festival. I recently co-composed for a beautiful Naseeruddin Shah short film, The Miniaturist of Junagadh, directed by Kaushal Oza. Now, I want to create music for full-length feature films.

Your upcoming projects?

I have composed, produced and sung two upcoming singles where I have melded Indian style vocals with electronic sounds. Also, a lot of gigs are lined up with Parindey, a band my sister Pragya and I have.