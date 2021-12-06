 Indie singer Aanchal Shrivastava talks about her debut song with Abhijeet Sawant

Singer Aanchal Shrivastava dropped her debut duet last week ending the year with a collaboration with Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant. Kabhi Chuppi Likhi is a romantic number, an ode to lovers, by Aanchal and Abhijeet.

Aanchal, known for her husky voice has created an impact in the indie scene with tracks like Chitthi Khat aur Tum, Laiyan Laiyan, and Sajan Ji. And with Kabhi Chuppi Likhi she evokes repressed emotions which are the result of incomplete conversations.

The singer says she loved working with Abhijeet and calls it the best decision of 2021. She offers, “Though I enjoy doing singles, I wanted to do a duet this time. I have known Abhijeet for about a year and when his name came to my mind, I knew he would be perfect for my debut duet.” She further adds, “Abhijeet is a sweetheart. He is so simple to talk to and work with. He actually made me dub my vocals in his studio.”

Aanchal is the voice behind the Dil Shagna Da from Four More Shots Please! 2. Talking about her duet she says, “We humans are full of emotions but when it comes to expressing, we often mess it up. So, Kabhi Chuppi Likhi is about those unexpressed feelings that are the reason we fall apart and at times fall prey to depression. I would have undergone the same fate had it not been for my music and the ability to write what I feel. I found my way, but it’s is not so easy for the rest of us. So, the idea behind this song was to sing to the world and encourage people to 'Say it'.”