Dance along with Zareen Khan to the tune Chann Chann by Jordan Sandhu

Actress Zareen Khan is back in a new music video for the romantic track Chann Chann that has been written by Arjan Virk. Composed by Desi Crew, this colourful and groovy song picks up scenes from a Punjabi wedding and will make you sway to catchy Bhangra beats.

The music video sees actress Zareen Khan of Hate Story 3 fame, romancing Sandhu.

“I'm elated to collaborate with Jordan again, he is extremely talented. This song is beautiful and I'm quite sure the audience will love it. It’s on a loop in my phone, and it surely is going to be on everyone's playlist this wedding season. Every bit of this song is very special to me and I have enjoyed and loved shooting for it to the T,” expresses Khan who has previously collaborated with Sandhu for his track Do Vaari Jatt.

The actress also expressed her desire to work for more Punjabi music videos in the future.

Chann Chann’s music video is out now on YouTube.