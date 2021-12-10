Seasonal Affected Beats’ new album, In Song, tackles the subject of climate change 

CLIMATE CHANGE IS a looming threat that is always on this generation’s mind, especially when floods and earthquakes wreak havoc. Jazz musician Tarun Balani felt that as an artiste, it was too important to ignore. “Back in 2016, when I first experienced the ‘Great Delhi Smog,’ I started to engage with the subject of climate crisis. I didn’t realise that this theme would become the central focus of the music that I write as Seasonal Affected Beats,” Tarun tells us. His new EP, In Song, explores this theme in collaboration with international musicians.



To Bend or Break, the latest song from the album, sees Tarun collaborate with Dutch singer-songwriter Luka aka Lisa Lukaszczyk. The dream pop number oscillates between notes of despair and hope. “It is about a changing landscape that won’t return to its original state. With the visibility of climate change, we are aware of what we stand to lose. Through these songs on the EP, we’re processing how to deal with and how to act on it,” Lisa says.



The three-track EP also sees Tarun dabbling more in song-writing. “This EP is really special as it features the songwriter side of me that typically my listeners may not identify with. At heart, I am a sonic-toryteller and what better way to tell stories than through music and lyrics. I feel words add another dimension to the music and this EP is primarily driven by a strong focus on song-writing,” he tells us. But it’s not all new. Tarun has also retained some of the characteristics which are an integral part of the Seasonal Affected Beats’ sonic architecture, especially the use of piano, synths and trumpet.



The artiste admits that it has been extremely challenging to write music that reflects the urgency and responsibility towards climate change. “However, learning and educating myself over the past year, and attempting to engage with this subject by including it in my music, has been quite cathartic and rewarding,” he sums up.

Available on online streaming platforms

