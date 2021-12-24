Rapper Tina Ghoshal takes the virtual way to lend voices to the deprived

Bangla Rapper Tina Ghoshal- who won hearts with her soulful and forceful tracks on helpless migrant labourers during the pandemic- has successfully moulded the Bangla rap genre to the local taste, and composed several viral music videos with her band Charon. The name was chosen to remember the obsolete folk gene of Charon that's prevalent in the rural interiors of Bengal. Charon, as a gnre, speaks of the daily struggles of the performers in a narrative form. Rap overlaps with Charon in my world as w not only speak about modern social concerns but bring together modern and folk instruments in our arrangements," she tells us.

Ever since she started her journey in 2019, there has been a gradual progress in the reception of her music,but a major chunk of the mass audience still hesitate to accept it as a musical form since it is still a completely new genre for many here. "But many senior artists coming forward to promote Rap, it is slowly gaining traction. My music, however, has always garnered immense admiration from the younger crowds," she adds.

Always a solo fighter, and it has been no different for Tina over the past two years, with the pandemic putting everything to a standstill. It was very discouarging to a point where she considered giving up on music and settling for a nine-to-five job. "But as my stars would have it, something kept my ship sailing and I released my original on Migrant Labourers- Welcome to India- which became a rage on YouTube overnight and was even acknowledged by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha,' she reminisces.

Going forward, Tina has a few originals down the pipeline, one of which would address rampant sexual exploitations of street children. "I have another project in its ideation stage where I plan to fuse instruments of the soil like flutes, dhol, madol and mridangam with Rap. I also wish to bring into limelight the dolour of street children where they would speak for themselves through music," concludes Tina.