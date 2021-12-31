Director Mohit Suri talks about his debut music video, Mohabbat Hai

Filmmaker Mohit Suri, the man behind popular sequels like Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Murder 2, Aashiqui 2 and the upcoming Ek Villain Returns made his music video debut recently. Suri directed VYRL Originals’ Mohabbat Hai starring Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh, which also happens to be a sequel to Baarish Ban Jana. Post its release, the Mumbai-based movie-maker tells us why he will be directing more music videos in the future. Excerpts:

What got you interested in directing a music video and how was the experience?

I have directed a lot of music videos in the past, though they were all part of films, which means they follow a script and a sequence of shots. Making this was an interesting as well as a challenging experience. To tell a story within two and a half or three minutes in contrast to two hours is challenging. We had a lot of restrictions but everyone was there from the VYRL team to give it their best. We went to Chandigarh to shoot in three time zones, as the concept was about eternal love in multiple lifetimes. It was fun and I would really like to do a lot more work like this. The experience was more than fulfilling. The other challenges were the fact that we shot the video amidst the pandemic. Though we had all the COVID-19 protocols in place, the fear was always lurking.

Does that mean there will be more music videos?

Yes. I think I will be directing music videos all my life. I am planning to do a few more with VYRL. Also, I will be directing Mithun’s upcoming song and I am looking to crack a new concept with it. With Mithun, it becomes more difficult because he has got more depth and gravitas in his songs and I need to justify that.

