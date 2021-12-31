Musician Xenon Phoenix on his new single, Yesterday

The pandemic has led many to experience the loss of their loved ones. Musician Xenon Phoenix’s new song tackles this heavy subject. Hailing from the small town of Siliguri, at the foothills of the Himalayas, the musician has been churning out diverse and alternative hip-hop tunes since 2014. His style is a combination of trap, bass and modern rap music but it takes a melancholic turn in his new song, Yesterday, which is in collaboration with Guwahati-based vocalist Jennifer Rabha. The artiste tells us more:

Tell us about your journey in the industry so far.

I started out by putting music on Bandcamp. I’m proud of that kid for what he did back in the day with the help of the Internet. I learned the other side of music too — the business part. I’m still exploring that, but I’m just grateful for all the positivity I have around me.

How did your interest in hip-hop begin?

I started writing poems in high school. Eventually I got involved in hip-hop music through school friends and bands in 2012. Back then, I was experimenting with styles and rhythm. Two years later I started releasing original music.

What inspired your latest single, Yesterday?

The song is dedicated to the lost ones and to everyone who has been affected by the uncertainty of 2021. I lost my pet dog, Julia, recently, so this song is dedicated to her. The track is produced by Jaipur-

based producer Kris Kaop. This track is quite personal and close to me.

Where do you see the genre hip-hop heading to in the next few years?

Hip-hop culture is constantly expanding. With the rise of other sub-genres under hip-hop, it is always changing and evolving. It has been happening since the ’80s and it will constantly keep happening as artistes bring out new tunes every day.

What’s next?

I have currently stopped accepting gig offers. I’m in my happy place and want to deliver more music. So, 2022 will be full of new releases for me.

Available on online streaming platforms