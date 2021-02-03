After Rihanna’s much-appreciated post on Twitter where she lent her support to the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi, singer Diljit Dosanjh dedicates her a song. In less than 24 hours of the post, he has come out with a song dedicated to Rihanna. The song is titled RiRi is her honour.

The song has been written by Raj Ranjodh and music by Intense. Diljit has been a vocal supporter of the protests and has given voice to the song. It is a two minutes fifteen seconds song and praises Rihanna’s home country Barbados. The song calls Rihanna an angel who has been descended from heavens. The song glorifies her beauty and her outfits just like any other Punjabi songs.

The song premiered at 1:30 p.m. today and already has thousands of views and likes.

Rihanna has urged her 100 million followers on Twitter to talk about the farmers’ protest against the three controversial farm laws passed by the centre. Rihanna took to Twitter to post an image of the farmers’ protest and wrote, “Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest (sic)".

Rihanna along with Greta Thunberg, environmental activist, lawmakers from the United States and United Kingdom have come in solidarity to support the farmers’ protest. British MP Claudia Webbe has further shared the post and wrote, "Solidarity to the Indian Farmers. Thank you Rihanna. In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward."

R9 is going to be Rihanna’s upcoming album and a follow up of January 2019’s ANTI. Rihanna had unveiled that she has been working on two albums, one of which is full of chart-friendly songs and the other made up of moody and experimental tracks.