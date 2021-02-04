Movies about musicians can give us an inside view of their life and inspire us to follow our dreams. These movies give us an insight into the unique skills and talents they possess that help them navigate the ups and downs of success. Here are our pick of movies based on or inspired by real-life artistes that talk about how the love and passion for their art help them overcome hurdles on the road to stardom:

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The characters of this movie were created for a Saturday Night Live sketch. The movie is about a duo that discovers that the orphanage they grew up in is going to be shut down as a result of due taxes. They plan to save the orphanage by getting their band back together and raising money.

Crossroads (1986)

A prodigy guitar student Eugene Martone is inspired by the blues and is in search of blues guitar prodigy Robert Johnson's lost song in this coming-of-age musical drama. He tracks down one of Johnson's band mate Willie Brown at a nursing home. Eugene helps him escape in exchange for the lost song and they travel down south to the crossroads where Willie Brown once made a deal with the devil.

The Doors (1991)

The movie follows the rock band The Doors and the controversial and trouble-filled life of their lead singer Jim Morrison. He makes choices that worry the band and his shifting loyalties in his relationship is also a matter of concern. Between the concert floors and the backstage, along with Val Kilmer’s uncanny portrayal of Jim, this movie is a true depiction of his life.

Meeting People Is Easy (1999)

The movie talks about the English rock band Radiohead’s rise to fame and their struggle with it. The film features segments of live performances that clearly express the strenuous aspects of international tours. It’s a texturally rich film and the fans of Radiohead can certainly treat it as an interesting visual extension. The movie makes a struggling musician wonder if fame and stardom is really what they want.

8 Mile (2002)

Jimmy Smith Jr (played by rapper Eminem) works a blue-collar job with dreams of becoming a hip-hop artiste and has to face emotional and psychological problems to achieve his goal. This film is about how he overcomes his nervousness and earns the respect of his peers by winning a rap battle at the local club.

Ray (2004)

This movie is about legendary jazz musician Ray Charles who went blind at the age of nine. The movie portrays the problems he faced on the road and is about the triumphs and failures of the acclaimed musician who redefined soul music inspiring an entire generation.

Last Days (2005)

Based on the life of Nirvana’s frontman Kurt Cobain, this movie is about a brilliant musician who is tortured by the taxing expectations of the music business. The movie focuses on the last days of the mentally tortured musician and his decision to finally end his life.

Walk the Line (2005)

The movie shows Johnny Cash’s journey to lasting stardom through hard times, obscurity, and addiction. After a disappointing audition to Sam Phillips of Sun Records, Johnny is asked to perform anything he wanted to play. He chose a song he wrote in Germany, Folsom Prison Blues. The movie shows how Johnny Cash invents himself into the musician he was.

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

Straight Outta Compton was released on the 27th anniversary of the rap group NWAs first album release. The biopic portrays the groups rise to fame amidst all the hardships they had to face and the harsh results of fame and fortune. The political movie encourages strong emotions in the audience as they are taken through the story of the rap group.

Rocketman (2019)

Rocketman is a biopic on the life of sir Elton John. It offers fans an inside view of Elton’s life, his private self, public persona, and the business of the industry. Rocketman revisits Elton’s childhood and the beginnings of his musical genius from his perspective in rehab. The tone of the film is set by the crucial line, “You’ve got to kill the person you were born to be to become the person you want to be.”