Singer Abhijeet Srivastava whose discography boasts of hit numbers like Chashni from Bharat, Aapse Mile Achha laga from Andhadhun and Shaabashiyan from Mission Mangal, is set to launch a Valentine special romantic ballad. The single Yeh Raabta which is scheduled to be launched on 9th February on ii Music’s official Youtube channel, has been composed by award-winning composer, music producer and record engineer Bharat Goel. Its lyrics are by Shloke Lal.

Excited about the release, Abhijeet says "Yeh Raabta is a romantic ballad that can transport the listeners to another world. I can’t wait to have people listen to this track because it's special in many ways. As a team, we are quite confident about the song and I believe the audiences too will lap up a genuine melody like this especially with the Valentine season around the corner”.

Commenting on the song, Bharat Goel, who has been actively involved in the music production of some of the most popular Bollywood films (Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Aye Dil Hai Mushkil, Badhai Ho) as well as Independent Music (Mitti Di Khushboo, Tenu Vekhi Jaavan) adds, "Yeh Raabta reflects the thoughts of a boy in a fresh love connection. Mesmerized and in awe of his new love, the song is a beautiful journey, portrayed through dream-like lyric and stunning vocal performance. As a composer and producer it has always been my intention to being forward emotion through music in the purest form possible, and I believe I have achieved this through this song.”