Delhi based singer, composer, rapper and songwriter Ashutosh Bhardwaj who goes by the moniker AASH is all set to release his debut single 'Be My Valentine'. The song has all the makings of being the romantic song of the season. Apart from being a beautiful song, which makes the song all the more relatable is the fact that it deals with the complexities of Love, an emotion we have all experienced.

AASH, who realised his musical dream in his teens, honed his talent over the years and is all set to release his work in the public domain soon. ‘Be My Valentine’ beautifully captures the essence of love and the magic that one emotion can have on us all.

AASH has also written and composed the song and says that a lot of it comes from memories and moments he has cherished over the years, commenting on the same he says, “I’m excited and nervous at the same time. Be My Valentine is extremely close to my heart as a lot of it comes from personal experiences, Memories and moments I have cherished for long.” What makes the song all the more special for AASH is that it is being released by TM Music. He says, “I’m glad that Be My Valentine is being released by TM music which is such an artist-friendly label. They have been extremely supportive and I’m just happy that with their support the song will reach far and wide” he smiles.

Be my Valentine will release on 9th February on TM Music’s official Youtube channel.